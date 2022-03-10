Arlington Partners LLC Boosts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 617.9% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.47.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $309.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,982,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,361. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $260.00 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $195.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.07.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

