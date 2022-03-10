Arlington Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 259,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,460 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 12.0% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Arlington Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $44,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,344,000 after purchasing an additional 640,898 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 874.1% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 506,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,848,000 after buying an additional 454,793 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,144.6% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 456,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,090,000 after buying an additional 435,984 shares in the last quarter. VPR Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,235,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 88.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 598,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,922,000 after buying an additional 280,275 shares in the last quarter.

VIG traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.88. 1,725,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,759. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $142.88 and a one year high of $172.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

