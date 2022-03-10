Arlington Partners LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Arlington Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after buying an additional 28,556 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Medtronic by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Medtronic by 39.8% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 21,315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.46. 5,146,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,929,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.09. The firm has a market cap of $140.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

Medtronic Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.