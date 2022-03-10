Arlington Partners LLC Has $4.09 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Arlington Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.1% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 24,560 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.51. 4,886,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,089,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.12 and a 200 day moving average of $88.71. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $74.63 and a 12-month high of $104.34.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $672,744.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.85.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.