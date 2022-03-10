Arlington Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Arlington Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,925 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 1.3% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,932,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Oracle by 564.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Oracle by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $801,266,000 after purchasing an additional 928,626 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Oracle by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,826,029 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $246,232,000 after acquiring an additional 825,000 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.65. The company had a trading volume of 13,648,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,982,171. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.43. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $65.43 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $204.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.