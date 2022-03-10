Arlington Partners LLC Purchases 18,567 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,567 shares during the quarter. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF comprises 2.4% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $8,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,437,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,152,000 after purchasing an additional 499,663 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,070,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,624,000 after purchasing an additional 90,073 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,362,000.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

SMDV stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $64.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,066 shares. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.47.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.