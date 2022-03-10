Arlington Partners LLC Purchases 3,837 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,102 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.5% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,078,000 after purchasing an additional 38,919 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 30.9% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.1% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 104,235 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.64. 8,438,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,050,941. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.06. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $199.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.31 billion, a PE ratio of 79.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.32.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

