Arlington Partners LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,297,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,576,000 after acquiring an additional 673,361 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,033,000 after acquiring an additional 638,682 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,588.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 522,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,934,000 after acquiring an additional 491,168 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $214.91. 5,270,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,455,465. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $199.50 and a one year high of $244.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.