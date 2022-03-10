Arlington Partners LLC Sells 3,868 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Arlington Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,841 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTSH traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.66. 2,363,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242,993. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $92.44. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

