Arlington Partners LLC Sells 3,957 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Arlington Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for approximately 0.9% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 237,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,784,000 after buying an additional 18,675 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $1,138,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 295,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,716,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $1,269,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 898,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,289,000 after buying an additional 39,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Danske upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.00.

NYSE NVO traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $104.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,212,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,737. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $245.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.741 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 23.33%.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

