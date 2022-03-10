Arlington Partners LLC Sells 922 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Arlington Partners LLC decreased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $2,806,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 5,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Mizuho raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.93.

IFF traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,588. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

