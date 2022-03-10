Arlington Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Arlington Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 0.8% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000.

ACWI stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,228,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,493,410. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $107.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.62 and its 200-day moving average is $102.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

