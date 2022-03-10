ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) by 147.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,708 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.17% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,675,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,603,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,845,000 after acquiring an additional 785,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,218,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,332,000 after acquiring an additional 144,527 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,373,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,808,000 after acquiring an additional 30,490 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,341,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares during the period. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARR opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $828.57 million, a PE ratio of 66.39 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $12.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.90%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 923.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARR. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

