Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $287.73 Million

Brokerages expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) to report $287.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $283.40 million to $291.40 million. Armstrong World Industries posted sales of $251.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.29.

AWI stock opened at $88.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $118.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.08%.

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,420,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 165.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after buying an additional 81,275 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at about $798,000. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

