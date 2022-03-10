Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,833 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,233 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,481,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,420,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,589,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 3.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,208,000 after purchasing an additional 45,757 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 42.5% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,029,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,269,000 after purchasing an additional 306,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.29.

AWI opened at $88.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $118.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.08%.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

