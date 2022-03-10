Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.60

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.60 and traded as high as $4.63. Art’s-Way Manufacturing shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 10,744 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 million, a PE ratio of 115.56 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.60.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARTW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment, a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers, stalk shredders, a line of portable grain augers, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, a line of land maintenance equipment, moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.