Arweave (AR) Hits Market Cap of $1.11 Billion

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $33.32 or 0.00084813 BTC on exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $1.11 billion and $111.20 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00013209 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.