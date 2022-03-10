Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,385 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.03% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $46,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $185.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.43 and a one year high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 34.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

