Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,385 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.03% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $46,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABG. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 51.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after acquiring an additional 33,835 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 376.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABG stock opened at $185.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.43 and a one year high of $230.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.29.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.05 by $1.41. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 34.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $4,669,676.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

