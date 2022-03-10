Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) SVP Miran Maric Sells 233 Shares

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ABG traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $185.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,306. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.29. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.43 and a twelve month high of $230.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.41. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 34.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,169,000 after purchasing an additional 609,776 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,016,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,899,000 after purchasing an additional 44,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,741,000 after purchasing an additional 101,755 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,237,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 721,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,709,000 after purchasing an additional 68,635 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

