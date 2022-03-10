ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) Market Cap Hits $272.92 Million

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. ASD (BTMX) has a total market capitalization of $272.92 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD (BTMX) coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001072 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ASD (BTMX) has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00033599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00103877 BTC.

ASD (BTMX) Profile

ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD (BTMX)

