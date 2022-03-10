Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) PT Lowered to $3.00

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.28.

NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Aspen Group has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Aspen Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Group during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

