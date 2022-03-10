Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.18% of Aspen Technology worth $14,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 27.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 12.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $145.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.29 and a twelve month high of $169.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.81.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.57.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

