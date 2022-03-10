Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Societe Generale downgraded Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of Assicurazioni Generali stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.32. 154,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,568. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50.
Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.
