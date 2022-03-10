Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) Short Interest Down 88.5% in February

Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 89,000 shares, a drop of 88.5% from the February 13th total of 771,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 118,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAX. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,725,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,348,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,279,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 511.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 413,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,973,000. Institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASAX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.77. 18,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,330. Astrea Acquisition has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

