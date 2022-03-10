ATC Coin (ATCC) Price Hits $0.0008

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 96.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last week, ATC Coin has traded up 86.1% against the US dollar. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ATC Coin has a market cap of $315,983.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.97 or 0.00262008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00015098 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001281 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000451 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001806 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

