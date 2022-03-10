Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 642,800 shares, an increase of 1,741.8% from the February 13th total of 34,900 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $10,227,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $938,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 2,195.2% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,147,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACAH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,097. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

