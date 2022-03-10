Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.63.

ATCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America cut Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Atlas during the fourth quarter worth $9,045,000. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas during the third quarter worth about $8,805,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas by 98.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 874,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 433,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Atlas by 15.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,862,000 after purchasing an additional 420,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas by 20.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,475,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 248,941 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ATCO opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.55. Atlas has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). Atlas had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlas will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

