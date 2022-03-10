Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) Shares Down 0.1%

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 23,148 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 100,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 14,970 shares during the period. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $487,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

