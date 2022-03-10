Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,496,980,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,880,080,000 after buying an additional 463,657 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $104,536,000. Gobi Capital LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 594,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,532,000 after acquiring an additional 297,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,361,000 after purchasing an additional 253,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.75.

Shares of TEAM opened at $261.59 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $198.80 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $307.53 and its 200-day moving average is $365.08. The firm has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

