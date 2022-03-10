Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Trading 10.7% Higher

Shares of Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) traded up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.19. 113,891 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 437% from the average session volume of 21,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03.

Get Augusta Gold alerts:

About Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG)

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land.

See Also

