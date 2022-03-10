Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Trading 1.4% Higher

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.73. 45,087 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 42,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92. The company has a market cap of C$37.95 million and a PE ratio of -1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.44.

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Lost Cities Â- Cutucu project covering an area of approximately 208,000 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

