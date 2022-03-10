Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Price Down 5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) fell 5% during trading on Tuesday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $22.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $10.14. 220,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,297,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AUPH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Jill Leversage purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 182,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 59,959 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 396.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.