Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.06

Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 20.06 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.24). Autins Group shares last traded at GBX 18.10 ($0.24), with a volume of 12,698 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.22, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.06. The firm has a market cap of £10.65 million and a PE ratio of -6.70.
Autins Group Company Profile (LON:AUTG)
