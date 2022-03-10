Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.06

Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 20.06 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.24). Autins Group shares last traded at GBX 18.10 ($0.24), with a volume of 12,698 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.22, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.06. The firm has a market cap of £10.65 million and a PE ratio of -6.70.

Autins Group Company Profile (LON:AUTG)

Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions, and supply of noise vibration and harshness insulation materials primarily to the automotive sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of materials, such as non-woven PET/PP, thermoplastics, polyurethane, and laminates; and various processes, which include manufacturing, conversion, and tooling and component design and testing, as well as face masks.

