Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.460-$6.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.02 billion-$5.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.13 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.300-$1.360 EPS.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $201.75 on Thursday. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $192.34 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.26.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. OTR Global cut shares of Autodesk to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $292.85.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,229 shares of company stock valued at $873,789 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

