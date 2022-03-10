Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.300-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.460-$6.830 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, November 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Europe cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $292.85.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $201.75 on Thursday. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $192.34 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,229 shares of company stock worth $873,789 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

