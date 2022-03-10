Avalanche Trading Down 10.7% This Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion and $1.34 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $72.51 or 0.00185683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000987 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00027297 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.07 or 0.00363817 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00054061 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007797 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 395,891,290 coins and its circulating supply is 266,007,905 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

