Avalon Acquisition Inc (NASDAQ:AVAC) Short Interest Up 3,473.5% in February

Avalon Acquisition Inc (NASDAQ:AVAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 175,100 shares, a growth of 3,473.5% from the February 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAC. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $13,832,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $8,857,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $7,850,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $7,222,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $6,422,000. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAC traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,169. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89. Avalon Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $9.96.

Avalon Acquisition Inc is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

