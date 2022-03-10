AVEVA Group (AVV) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AVEVA Group (LON: AVV) recently:

3/3/2022 – AVEVA Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 3,550 ($46.51) price target on the stock.

2/18/2022 – AVEVA Group is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 3,000 ($39.31) price target on the stock.

2/17/2022 – AVEVA Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,750 ($49.14) price target on the stock.

2/17/2022 – AVEVA Group is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,550 ($46.51) price target on the stock.

2/9/2022 – AVEVA Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/11/2022 – AVEVA Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,880 ($50.84) to GBX 3,750 ($49.14). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

LON:AVV traded down GBX 66 ($0.86) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,537 ($33.24). 385,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,578. AVEVA Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,264 ($29.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,242 ($55.58). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,830.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,360.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of £7.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -201.35.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

