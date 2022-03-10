Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avid Bioservices’ FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 27.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

CDMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

CDMO stock opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.52. Avid Bioservices has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.51 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.98.

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 6,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $206,713.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,070. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

