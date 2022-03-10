AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $16.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AvidXchange traded as low as 8.00 and last traded at 8.04, with a volume of 11688 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 8.73.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AVDX. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 22.78.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of 11.00.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

