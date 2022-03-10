AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 107,537 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 858,798 shares.The stock last traded at 7.27 and had previously closed at 7.43.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVDX shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 22.78.

The stock's fifty day simple moving average is 11.00.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

