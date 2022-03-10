Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) Short Interest Update

Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the February 13th total of 285,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 475,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AVRN traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 61,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,853. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. Avra has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.16.

About Avra (Get Rating)

Avra, Inc focuses on solutions in the cryptocurrency and digital currency markets, particularly in offering payment solutions to businesses worldwide. The company also specializes in the sales, marketing and distribution of Smart TV boxes to home consumers throughout the United States. Smart TV Boxes are devices that allow consumers to combine all of the benefits of the Internet with the large size and high definition capabilities of TV screens.

