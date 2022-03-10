Axe (AXE) Price Tops $0.0097 on Exchanges

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. Axe has a total market capitalization of $50,822.12 and $46,735.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Axe has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.93 or 0.00261182 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000053 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.