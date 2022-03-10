Axe (AXE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $53,904.00

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. Over the last week, Axe has traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Axe has a total market cap of $51,414.71 and $53,904.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.07 or 0.00260965 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000053 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Axe

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.