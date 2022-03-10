AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) will post $30.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.80 million. AxoGen posted sales of $31.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year sales of $138.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.70 million to $139.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $171.75 million, with estimates ranging from $171.30 million to $172.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on AxoGen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.47 million, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $23.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,455,000 after buying an additional 534,086 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AxoGen by 114.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,493,000 after purchasing an additional 531,628 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AxoGen by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,929,000 after purchasing an additional 374,221 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AxoGen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,112,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 474,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 198,869 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

