Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,248 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Axon Enterprise worth $14,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXON. Comerica Bank grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,033,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 7.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

In other news, President Luke Larson sold 5,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $899,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $201,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXON stock opened at $131.63 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $117.05 and a one year high of $209.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.64.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

