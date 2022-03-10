AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.070-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $38 million-$40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.74 million.AXT also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a report on Wednesday.

AXTI traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $7.20. 2,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,161. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.94 million, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 2.16.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 10.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXTI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the third quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in AXT in the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AXT by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 43,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AXT by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after buying an additional 33,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in AXT by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 28,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

