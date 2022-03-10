Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Acquires 29,693 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 196.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,693 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of SPHB traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.15. 16,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,175. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.41.

