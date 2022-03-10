Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Buys New Shares in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 118,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $686,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,704. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.56 and a 200-day moving average of $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $93.72.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WH. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

